TikTok's Viral 2-Ingredient Donut Holes Are Too Easy Not To Try

From Timbits to Munchkins to Pop'ems, donut holes are the perfect bite-sized treat, no matter what you prefer to call them. Though they are known to deliver on flavor when purchased from a store, with just a couple of staple ingredients and an air fryer, you can easily make them at home.

Many donut hole recipes require a substantial list of ingredients. While the delectable final product is likely worth the effort of whipping it up, as with brownie-filled donut holes, you may find yourself inclined to outsource your donut holes to a coffee shop chain or grocery store when in a pinch. However, one food blogger took to TikTok to share a donut hole rendition that requires only two base ingredients: bananas and self-rising flour. What's more, the entire process of making the donut holes takes less than 20 minutes. These two-ingredient banana donut holes are almost too good to be true, yet certainly too easy not to try.