TikTok's Viral 2-Ingredient Donut Holes Are Too Easy Not To Try
From Timbits to Munchkins to Pop'ems, donut holes are the perfect bite-sized treat, no matter what you prefer to call them. Though they are known to deliver on flavor when purchased from a store, with just a couple of staple ingredients and an air fryer, you can easily make them at home.
Many donut hole recipes require a substantial list of ingredients. While the delectable final product is likely worth the effort of whipping it up, as with brownie-filled donut holes, you may find yourself inclined to outsource your donut holes to a coffee shop chain or grocery store when in a pinch. However, one food blogger took to TikTok to share a donut hole rendition that requires only two base ingredients: bananas and self-rising flour. What's more, the entire process of making the donut holes takes less than 20 minutes. These two-ingredient banana donut holes are almost too good to be true, yet certainly too easy not to try.
A closer look at the two ingredients for donut holes
The simplicity of these banana donut holes is gaining them traction. Food blogger Carine Claudepierre shared a video of the original recipe that has since gone viral on TikTok.
The video shows that the title "two-ingredient donut holes" might be a little misleading, depending on your flour and flavor preferences, but the total ingredient count remains low. The base ingredients are bananas and self-rising flour, which is all-purpose wheat flour that is pre-combined with baking powder and salt. Baking powder acts as the leavening agent, so if you only have all-purpose flour in the pantry, mix in baking powder to ensure the donut holes end up airy and cakey (and mix in salt to enhance the taste). The recipe also suggests adding vanilla extract and coating the holes in coconut oil, sugar, and cinnamon to help emulate the flavor of traditional donut holes, but the integrity and texture of the donut holes will be intact either way. Bananas, instead of milk and eggs, act as the binder and moisturizer in this recipe. The bananas should be overripe so that they are easy to mash, which will also add a natural sweetness to the donut holes. Overripe bananas can give nearly any cookie a sweet flavor boost, so why not donut holes, too?
Prepping and dipping the donut holes
Once you mix in the mashed banana and flour (and vanilla extract, if you desire), you can break up the mix into bite-sized dough balls and pop them into an air fryer for about seven minutes. They will come out warm and golden brown, as any quality baked good should be. After optionally tossing the baked donut holes in the cinnamon sugar mixture, they will be ready to serve.
Though perfectly delicious on their own, adding a complementary drizzle or dip would definitely take the donut holes up a notch. The banana flavor is prominent, so think of your favorite banana pairings. A drizzle of chocolate, peanut butter, or caramel sauce can go a long way, as can a dollop of fresh whipped cream or a sprinkling of powdered sugar. To really emulate a classic donut hole treat, you can dip this dessert into a simple sugar glaze. Whether you dress them up or keep them in their basic two-ingredient form, these donut holes are begging to be made.