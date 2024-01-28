Overripe Bananas Can Give Nearly Any Cookie A Sweet Flavor Boost

Whether you stored them incorrectly or totally forgot about them, overripe bananas have a purpose beyond looking brown and unappetizing. No, these bananas can avoid the garbage disposal and be used for a greater purpose: Making your cookies sweeter. As bananas get older and become overripe, they become sweeter on the inside. Given their super soft texture and ability to mix in well with flour and eggs, they're the perfect solution for your cookies. Once you've added some squidgy banana, you'll notice your cookies bake with an even texture and no chunks of banana will be visible. Beyond the gentle flavor boost and texture enhancement, they also contribute to your dessert's nutritional value by providing a rich source of fiber and vitamins.

If you by any chance are in the mood for some super sweet cookies and don't have an overripe banana, you can always take a couple of plain old ripe bananas and throw them in the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit to become suitable. They'll turn brown and mushy which means they are now ideal for your cookies. While your options for flavors are diverse, certain cookie types are particularly adept at bringing out the delightful banana essence.