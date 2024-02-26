How Long Do Pickled Radishes Last In The Fridge?

Whether it's the quintessential cucumber or the more unusual potato, pickled foods are the definition of versatile and delicious. To those of us whose mouths water when we think of a crisp veggie soaked in acidic vinegar (and are maybe addicted to collecting jars in our fridges), it seems like there's not a single vegetable or fruit that couldn't be kicked up with a zesty brine. Among the many foods you can pickle, there's one choice that's a classic, yet somewhat underrated: radishes.

Fresh radishes are sharp, peppery, and refreshing, and while they're delicious on their own, once they've been pickled, they take on a tangy, slightly sweet, and downright delicious flavor. Their pinkish-red hue is also a defining trait that can spruce up any dish with a pop of vibrant color. Like all pickled foods, these radishes also last a long time, but unfortunately, they don't stay at the peak of freshness forever.

While you don't have to worry about them going bad quickly, if you store them properly in the fridge, pickled radishes lose their fresh crunch and tantalizing flavor over time. They can become soft and soggy, with a more dull taste. Homemade pickled radishes last up to six months in the refrigerator, but are best enjoyed within three months. Store-bought pickled radishes might have a similar lifespan, but it's best to consult the label on the jar for storage guidelines.