Taco Bell's Double Decker Taco Is Back At Last

Taco Bell doesn't think twice about taking beloved items off its menu, but it's just as quick to bring discontinued favorites back from the grave, if only for a brief spell. In 2022, the chain asked fans to decide between the temporary return of two such items: the Enchirito and the Double Decker Taco. The former took the gold by more than half, though ultimately, the Enchirito wasn't as good as the internet remembered. This year, the 38% of Taco Bell fans who opted for the latter are finally getting their wish.

On December 5, Taco Bell surprised customers by announcing the limited-time return of the Double Decker in the spirit of spreading "holiday cheer." In addition to the classic version — which features a bean-filled soft tortilla wrapped around a hard taco shell that holds beef, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese — the chain is also touting a Double Decker Taco Supreme that comes with diced tomato and sour cream as well. There's no telling exactly how long the items will be available, so if you're interested, time is of the essence.