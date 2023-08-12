Does Taco Bell Offer Gluten-Free Items?

Limiting your gluten intake can be challenging, especially when visiting fast-food joints. Taco Bell understands the frustration of leading a gluten-avoidant lifestyle, which is why it offers plenty of suitable options on its menu. A blog on Taco Bell's website lists five items you can enjoy when avoiding gluten, but a disclaimer at the bottom of the page explains that nothing on the menu is strictly gluten-free. That's because even gluten-free ingredients may be exposed to gluten in the kitchen, so the chain doesn't recommend its menu for people with celiac disease (an autoimmune condition that triggers a reaction when gluten is consumed).

As for people with milder gluten issues who are trying to limit their intake, they may enjoy Taco Bell's power menu bowl, which is at the top of the selection. This dish consists of a rice and beans base, topped with grilled chicken, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Customers can also swap out the chicken for another form of protein, such as steak, or even substitute veggies for a filling, meat-free meal. The chain also has other selections perfect for limiting gluten, including two tasty tacos.