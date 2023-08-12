Does Taco Bell Offer Gluten-Free Items?
Limiting your gluten intake can be challenging, especially when visiting fast-food joints. Taco Bell understands the frustration of leading a gluten-avoidant lifestyle, which is why it offers plenty of suitable options on its menu. A blog on Taco Bell's website lists five items you can enjoy when avoiding gluten, but a disclaimer at the bottom of the page explains that nothing on the menu is strictly gluten-free. That's because even gluten-free ingredients may be exposed to gluten in the kitchen, so the chain doesn't recommend its menu for people with celiac disease (an autoimmune condition that triggers a reaction when gluten is consumed).
As for people with milder gluten issues who are trying to limit their intake, they may enjoy Taco Bell's power menu bowl, which is at the top of the selection. This dish consists of a rice and beans base, topped with grilled chicken, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Customers can also swap out the chicken for another form of protein, such as steak, or even substitute veggies for a filling, meat-free meal. The chain also has other selections perfect for limiting gluten, including two tasty tacos.
You can't take the taco out of Taco Bell
The Doritos Locos taco is best known for its cheesy outer shell, but the selection is also ideal when you want to limit gluten exposure in your diet. While this taco is usually served with seasoned beef, customers can also opt for chicken, steak, beans, or potatoes instead. The crunchy taco is another possible selection, which you can make supreme by adding tomatoes and sour cream.
As for sides, black beans and rice is the classic choice when enjoying tacos. Taco Bell also offers a crispy hash brown, but you'll need to get up pretty early to snag this menu item. Hash browns are part of the chain's breakfast menu and are only available from 7 am to 11 am at most locations. While you can always stick to these classics when avoiding gluten, Taco Bell also offers an innovative tool to help you create your own special dish.
Introducing the allergen checker
Showing that Taco Bell is tops when it comes to customer service, the restaurant features an allergen tool on its website that allows you to search for menu items lacking certain ingredients efficiently. In addition to gluten, the tool features a range of possibly problematic ingredients, including eggs, peanuts, and shellfish. After selecting an ingredient, you're taken to a subsequent page that features all the suitable menu options available at the chain.
Regarding ingredients lacking gluten, diners can choose from a range of tacos, bowls, and sides. As for sauces, much of the selection is suitable for people avoiding gluten, including hot sauce, spicy ranch, and creamy jalapeno. If you're avoiding gluten and eating a plant-based diet, you'll also be pleased to note that Taco Bell offers a certified vegetarian menu (courtesy of the American Vegetarian Association). The chain's attention to food allergies and sensitivities shows that Taco Bell is truly in-tune with the wants and needs of its customers.