How Long Does Leftover Pumpkin Purée Last?
More than just an autumnal staple for Thanksgiving feasts and holiday spreads, pumpkin is a versatile, earthy, and downright delicious food item that deserves a spot in both your dessert and entrée rotation. However, due to its substantial size and tough exterior, cooking down a whole pumpkin is no easy feat, so canned purée tends to be the go-to option for hassle-free pumpkin cooking and baking. Whether you're making mini pies or homemade pumpkin spice ice cream, many recipes don't require a full can of pumpkin. And while leftovers are always a bonus, it's important to know just how long canned pumpkin purée lasts after it's been opened.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, an unopened can of pumpkin purée can last up to five years. However, once it's been opened, pumpkin purée only remains fresh for three to four days when properly stored. While it might be tempting to use it beyond its expiration date, consuming spoiled pumpkin purée is a major culinary red flag not only because of its diminished flavor but also its potential for mold and bacterial development, which can lead to foodborne illness and a slurry of unwanted physical symptoms.
Properly storing leftover pumpkin purée
Although you have up to four days to consume leftover pumpkin purée, proper storage is the key to maximizing the time you have left with this whipped veggie paste. Kimberly Baker, a food expert at Clemson University, told The Mirror, "Pumpkins are a low-acid vegetable, so once they are cut and set at room temperature, pathogens that may be present will grow rapidly on the flesh." So, although it sounds elementary, it's worth saying: Always store leftover pumpkin purée in the refrigerator. To extend its lifespan, however, consider freezing pumpkin purée so it will last up to three months rather than four days.
Now let's talk containers. Though it might be easier to mold a sheet of aluminum foil over the mouth of the can, an airtight container is the best choice for preserving the freshness and flavor of your pumpkin purée; a glass jar or plastic storage container works well for this purpose. Finally, labeling the container with the date it was packaged is an easy way to know when your time with the leftover purée has come to an end.
Recognizing signs of spoilage
Now that you know how long it lasts and best practices for storage, the final hack for pumpkin purée preservation and freshness is recognizing signs of spoilage. The easiest way to check for spoilage is by relying on your senses. First is the visual test. If you see extreme discoloration, fuzzy mold, or organic growth, immediately discard the purée and soak its container with a bleach-water solution for a half hour before thoroughly scrubbing it with dish soap and hot water. Next up is the smell test. Fresh pumpkin has an earthy, refreshing scent underscored by a pleasantly folksy aroma. If you smell rancid or unusually pungent odors, it's not worth taking the risk — trash it. It's in your best interests to avoid the taste test, so trust your eyes and nose to call the shots when it comes to assessing the quality of leftover pumpkin purée.
Canned pumpkin purée is a handy ingredient that anyone should keep in their pantry. But as soon as it's been opened, proper storage and food safety are essential to maximize its lifespan.