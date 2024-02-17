How Long Does Leftover Pumpkin Purée Last?

More than just an autumnal staple for Thanksgiving feasts and holiday spreads, pumpkin is a versatile, earthy, and downright delicious food item that deserves a spot in both your dessert and entrée rotation. However, due to its substantial size and tough exterior, cooking down a whole pumpkin is no easy feat, so canned purée tends to be the go-to option for hassle-free pumpkin cooking and baking. Whether you're making mini pies or homemade pumpkin spice ice cream, many recipes don't require a full can of pumpkin. And while leftovers are always a bonus, it's important to know just how long canned pumpkin purée lasts after it's been opened.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, an unopened can of pumpkin purée can last up to five years. However, once it's been opened, pumpkin purée only remains fresh for three to four days when properly stored. While it might be tempting to use it beyond its expiration date, consuming spoiled pumpkin purée is a major culinary red flag not only because of its diminished flavor but also its potential for mold and bacterial development, which can lead to foodborne illness and a slurry of unwanted physical symptoms.