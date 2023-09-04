How To Do Homemade Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream The Right Way

While it's easy to run to the store and purchase just about any pumpkin spice-flavored food item, there's something to be said for making your own pumpkin spice treats at home. One treat that's especially popular as the season transitions from summer to fall is pumpkin spice ice cream: a refreshing, creamy treat for when the sun's still hot but the autumnal celebrations have already begun. Making your own pumpkin spice ice cream at home is as simple as making any other flavor of ice cream, though when it comes to adding those signature fall spices, there are a few important tips for really making that flavor shine.

The most important thing to remember is to always use 100% pumpkin puree in your ice cream recipe — not pumpkin pie filling. Pumpkin pie filling differs in a number of ways, namely texture and flavor. The filling comes pre-flavored with sugar and spices, and due to these extra ingredients, it tends to be a touch thicker than puree. Using pre-seasoned pumpkin means you don't have as much control over flavor, sweetness level, and other important variables when making your ice cream.