For Ridiculously Crispy Fried Chicken, A Splash Of Liquid In Your Flour Is Key

Few things are more satisfying than freshly made fried chicken. That first bite through the crispy exterior into the hot, juicy center is exciting yet familiar and, for many, nostalgic, carrying memories of picnics and gatherings growing up. To the surprise of some, the taste of delicious fried chicken doesn't need to be limited to restaurants. Chicken is actually fairly easy to fry at home, so long as you're careful cooking with oil. However, many who've tried DIY fried chicken have realized that one of the biggest disappointments is when the batter does not come out as crispy as intended. Maybe it's greasy, soggy, too thin, or too tough. Regardless, there are a wealth of different recipes out there to tweak your fried chicken game.

One deceptively simple method for super crispy chicken is to add a few tablespoons of liquid to your flour before coating it. This results in a batter that is not too thick but still has enough clumps to be crispy. As a result, this is an easy way to ensure crunchy chicken without much extra hassle.