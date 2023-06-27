For Ridiculously Crispy Fried Chicken, A Splash Of Liquid In Your Flour Is Key
Few things are more satisfying than freshly made fried chicken. That first bite through the crispy exterior into the hot, juicy center is exciting yet familiar and, for many, nostalgic, carrying memories of picnics and gatherings growing up. To the surprise of some, the taste of delicious fried chicken doesn't need to be limited to restaurants. Chicken is actually fairly easy to fry at home, so long as you're careful cooking with oil. However, many who've tried DIY fried chicken have realized that one of the biggest disappointments is when the batter does not come out as crispy as intended. Maybe it's greasy, soggy, too thin, or too tough. Regardless, there are a wealth of different recipes out there to tweak your fried chicken game.
One deceptively simple method for super crispy chicken is to add a few tablespoons of liquid to your flour before coating it. This results in a batter that is not too thick but still has enough clumps to be crispy. As a result, this is an easy way to ensure crunchy chicken without much extra hassle.
How and why to add liquid to your flour coating
This method is simple. After combining the flour and dry seasonings in a bowl, Cook's Country recommends adding six tablespoons of buttermilk per three cups of flour, then working it through the dry mixture until it is well combined. When you're finished, the texture should be similar to wet sand. After that, coat the pre-brined chicken with the flour mixture as you normally would, being sure to shake off any extra flour before placing it in the oil.
While there isn't much scientific research on why this method works, Serious Eats suggests it's because it creates clumps in the flour mixture, which then crisp up when the chicken is added to the pan. While this results in bigger chunks of batter here and there, it's not as thick or heavy as double-dredging the chicken. The chicken comes out coated with super-crunchy little clumps of breading, with more surface area between them on which the oil could work its magic. This is an easy way to get chicken that is super crunchy — so long as you avoid these other chicken-frying mistakes.
What liquid to add to your flour
While you could easily add buttermilk to your flour, as mentioned above, it isn't your only option, especially if you don't have any on hand. You could also use a bit of your salt brine from your chicken. In a pinch, regular milk or water will work. You could even throw in a bit of beer for a twist on beer batter, or you could add some dirty martini!
This trick is an easy way to get super crispy fried chicken. It requires little additional effort; simply add the liquid and incorporate it into the flour prior to coating the chicken. Plus, it doesn't require extra ingredients beyond those you have on hand. This makes it the perfect hack to incorporate this summer, whether you're attempting to fry chicken at home for the first time or are looking for ways to up your game and impress dinner guests. Try this quick way to get extra-crispy breading, and you may be a homemade chicken convert.