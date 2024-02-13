The TikTok Hack For Turning Olive Garden Mints Into Hot Chocolate

Winter is long and dark, but there are ways of brightening it up — like promotions for unlimited soup, for instance, or a steaming mug of hot chocolate. The Italian-ish minds at Olive Garden know this, and the company's social team has taken to TikTok with a little hack for turning its beloved after dinner mints into a delicious treat at home.

Olive Garden regulars are very familiar with the Andes chocolate mints that diners are given at the end of a meal, those little rectangular bars with one layer of crème de menthe flavoring and one of milk chocolate. Typically servers will provide one per diner, but if you're lucky, you could take home a whole handful — and for this recipe, which is almost too simple to call a recipe, you'll need it.

The TikTok instructs viewers to melt several Andes mints into a mug of hot milk, stirring to fully incorporate. That's it — no fancy ingredients required, and you don't even have to light up the stove. The mint hot chocolate can easily be made with just a microwave. Workday pick-me-up, anyone?