The Simple Way To Score Extra Andes Mints At Olive Garden

Olive Garden, the popular Italian-American chain, is no stranger to changing its menu over the years to keep up with the consumer's ever-changing tastes. However, one thing at Olive Garden that has not changed is the classic after-dinner Andes mints. A tradition that began only a few years after the first Olive Garden opened in 1982, Olive Garden's wait staff almost always give each guest a piece of minty chocolate with their bill. If you're one of the many Olive Garden customers who love this tradition, then you'll be happy to learn that getting a few extra mints on the way out is surprisingly simple.

In fact, according to one Olive Garden employee in an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit, to get a few extra Andes mints at the end of your meal all you have to do is ask your server for them. The Redditor also went on to explain that if your server doesn't have any on hand, it's not the end of the road. Another option is to ask the host or hostess at the front of the restaurant on your way out. This works because they usually keep a box of Andes mints up there with them at the front of the store.