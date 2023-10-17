Olive Garden Sells Cheese Graters And Pasta Night Will Never Be The Same
Olive Garden has a loyal fanbase. Year in and year out, it's consistently ranked as one of the top restaurant chains in the country, and the Neverending Pasta Pass is so popular it literally sells out in milliseconds. The Italian-American chain seems to have a knack for coming up with things that stick in diners' minds. There are the breadsticks, of course (which aren't like the real Italian version), and those coveted Pasta Passes — but there's also the company's somewhat unique cheese graters. The chain uses circular, top-loading graters operated by a crank on the side that eject cheese with a speed you can't possibly match using a standard box or rasp-style grater. If you've ever seen a server use one, there's a good chance you've wanted to try it for yourself.
As it turns out, this is not some outlandish fantasy. You can apparently buy the chain's rotary graters right from your local Olive Garden — getting your hands on one is as easy as asking an employee. They'll sell them to anyone for around $15, and they won't even make a big deal out of it, as one TikToker proved.
Fans think this is grate news
Content creator Jordan Howlett is primarily known for his extremely fluffy cat Harvey and his propensity for sharing chain restaurant secrets. Usually, the latter takes the form of fast food knowledge, but he's not opposed to Olive Garden hacks. Howlett recently learned from another TikTok that you can buy the chain's signature cheese graters — made by Swiss kitchen utensil manufacturer Zyliss — at any location. He decided to try it for himself and was shocked to discover that all he had to say was "cheese grater" for a kind employee to sell him one immediately. They also sent him on his way with a container of cheese to grate.
@jordan_the_stallion8
Stich with @Bo #fypシ
Howlett proceeded to test out the device with the truly preposterous amount of cheese the restaurant gave him in sheer elation. Commenters seemed equally impressed and enthused, with one person writing in all caps, "WHY DON'T THEY ADVERTISE THIS" and another confiding, "You have no idea how much I want one now because of this." Other TikTokers claiming to be Olive Garden employees seemed to confirm that the graters (and other items like bulk portions of soup and even decorations) are available for purchase. So, the next time your server asks you when to stop grating cheese, you can politely let them know that you want to take the parmesan (or Romano) party home with you.