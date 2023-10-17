Olive Garden Sells Cheese Graters And Pasta Night Will Never Be The Same

Olive Garden has a loyal fanbase. Year in and year out, it's consistently ranked as one of the top restaurant chains in the country, and the Neverending Pasta Pass is so popular it literally sells out in milliseconds. The Italian-American chain seems to have a knack for coming up with things that stick in diners' minds. There are the breadsticks, of course (which aren't like the real Italian version), and those coveted Pasta Passes — but there's also the company's somewhat unique cheese graters. The chain uses circular, top-loading graters operated by a crank on the side that eject cheese with a speed you can't possibly match using a standard box or rasp-style grater. If you've ever seen a server use one, there's a good chance you've wanted to try it for yourself.

As it turns out, this is not some outlandish fantasy. You can apparently buy the chain's rotary graters right from your local Olive Garden — getting your hands on one is as easy as asking an employee. They'll sell them to anyone for around $15, and they won't even make a big deal out of it, as one TikToker proved.