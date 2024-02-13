Milk Powder Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Scrambled Eggs

Almost anyone with a culinary point of view has a strong opinion on the best way to scramble an egg. Among the many ingredients that celebrity chefs swear by for the fluffiest eggs, including mayonnaise, crème fraîche, soy sauce, potato starch, or even a little extra egg yolk, there's one in particular that might be flying under your radar, and that's milk powder.

While many cooks have adhered to the idea of adding a bit of milk to scrambled eggs, some professional food figures have a very adverse reaction to this practice. The objection is based on the notion that adding liquid milk to scrambled eggs thins out and dilutes the mixture, leading to a more bland flavor. A thinner mixture can lead to overcooking and subsequent dryness in your eggs. Adding milk can also give your scrambled eggs an unpleasant rubbery texture.

By using milk powder, however, you can bring the best parts of milk — the proteins, fats, and other nutrients — to your scramble without the unnecessary and troublesome extra liquid. The result is fluffy scrambled eggs with added layers of flavor and complexity, and none of the dry or rubbery qualities.