Syrup Is The Sweet Addition Missing From Your Everyday Eggs

Eggs are no stranger to syrup. While they might not be the most obvious pairing, the two foods have long split the rent on the proverbial American breakfast plate. So, unless you're a food separatist (i.e., someone who doesn't like their food to touch), chances are you've eaten eggs and syrup in the same bite.

Even without pancakes and sausage links in the picture, eggs and syrup go hand in hand. The next time you're looking to liven up your everyday eggs with an ingredient you probably already have at home, reach for that bottle of maple syrup — yes, the same one you usually reserve for batter-based breakfast items. When paired with the richness of the eggs, sweet syrup makes for a simple yet decadent morning treat.

If you find the idea of drizzling syrup over your scramble to lack a certain artfulness, you've come to the right place. Here's an inventive — and classic — way to give the two ingredients a proper introduction.