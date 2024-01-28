The Ultimate Guide To Canned Grapes

If you read the title of this article and wondered, "What are canned grapes?" you're not alone. Quite a few cooking enthusiasts don't know that canned grapes are a thing. Obviously, canned grapes are grapes that come in a can, but there's a lot more to them than that.

Canned grapes can be bought at some supermarkets or farmer's markets, but they are relatively rare. More commonly, they are made at home using basic fruit preserving methods. Doing so is a great way to use up a particularly large harvest of grapes, and canned grapes are a delicious topping for various kinds of desserts, sweets, and other treats.

If you've ever eaten fruit cocktail, you've most likely already tasted canned grapes. In fact, some say the grapes are the best part of these sweet canned fruit salads, and to them we say: You can have it all — as in, an all-grape fruit cocktail! Read on to find out more about this little-known delicacy and about why it deserves a lot more recognition than it gets.