Elevate Canned Sweet Peas With A Sugary Pantry Staple

Eating canned foods can be a great way to incorporate more produce into your diet. Canned vegetables are much more affordable than fresh, allowing you to increase your vegetable intake even while on a budget. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, canning does not impact the levels of most vitamins and minerals, which means consuming these products can be an inexpensive way to ensure you and your family are getting enough nutrients.

However, it's no secret that canned vegetables don't taste as good as fresh. Thus, relying on these foods means finding ways to make them more palatable. Luckily, this can often be achieved by simply adding more ingredients to elevate the taste of certain vegetables.

When preparing canned sweet peas, one of the easiest ways to improve the flavor is to bring out their natural sweetness. This can easily be done using brown sugar, a simple and inexpensive household ingredient, with little extra time and effort.