Costco's Shopping Carts Have Divided The Internet

It's not uncommon for parents to take their little ones on Costco runs, which is why most shopping carts feature a helpful child seat. The child seats on the new Costco carts are situated a bit higher than members are used to, while the seat itself lacks the depth of the previous design. In addition to being more challenging to hoist children into the higher seat, some people question how safe this design is when it comes to their kids. One parent stated, "Even buckling my 3yr old in, if he leans over all the way I feel like he'll fall out."

While not quite as crucial as child safety, the new carts also lack convenient features that make the shopping experience a lot easier. Although lots of members stop by the Costco food court for a beverage to take along while shopping, the revamped carts feature no cupholders. As one person passionately exclaimed, "We have the technology!" Also, these Costco carts lack swiveling wheels that move in all directions, similar to the cart design featured at Ikea.

These changes are unlikely to have a major impact on shoppers when it comes to their fervent dedication to the warehouse retail chain. However, it does call into question why shopping cart designs aren't approached thoughtfully, especially when it comes to a store as popular as Costco.