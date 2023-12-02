The Hassle-Free Hack For Bragworthy Fried Rice

There's nothing quite like fried rice from your favorite takeout restaurant: warm, fluffy, perfectly-separated grains of rice studded with morsels of vegetables and meat. For folks who want to learn to replicate this meal at home, there are many mistakes that can be avoided when cooking fried rice. A common complaint is that homemade fried rice is clumpy, which results in an unevenly-seasoned plate of food. Fortunately, there's an easy, hassle-free hack to avoid this problem: Use cooked rice that has been sitting in the fridge overnight. In other words, use leftover rice.

What makes using leftover cooked rice key? The surface of freshly-cooked rice is quite moist, thanks to its steamy cooking environment. The longer rice sits out, uncovered, the more it dries out from the surface inward. Leaving rice uncovered on the counter can be much too risky, inviting bacteria spores to proliferate (according to the NHS), but storing it in the fridge lets it dry out more safely, resulting in separated grains and a pleasant chew.

Incidentally, leftover rice has been found to be better for diabetics. Research in the journal Foods has shown that when rice is stored in colder temperatures, its glycemic index is altered, making the starches contained within less accessible for the body to digest and absorb.