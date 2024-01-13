For The Best Skirt Steak, You Need Really Intense Heat

Unless you're making fajitas or tacos, skirt steak is rarely given its dues. But the thin, flavorful cut of beef actually makes an excellent main course all on its own. For those nights you're craving steak but don't have an appetite for a rib eye or even a sirloin, skirt steak is perfect. Top it with some lightly grilled onions and fresh guacamole, and you've got a meal that manages to be both light and beefy at the same time. Or serve it with stir-fried cucumber, tomatoes, and red onions for an unexpected change of pace.

Regardless of what you're making it with, the most important part of skirt steak is how you cook it. And that means using the highest heat possible. The thinness of the meat makes its middle prone to overcooking, so you don't want to wait around for the outer part to brown or sear any longer than you have to. For something that is a mere ¼ inch to 1 inch thick (depending on how it's cut), it's remarkably difficult to get a good crust unless you use super-high heat. Anything less, and it'll come off the grill or out of the pan looking almost like it's been boiled — and that's definitely not what you're going for.