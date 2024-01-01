The Single Ingredient You Absolutely Need For Take-Out Style Fried Rice
Nothing screams "weekend in" like the comfort of your home and a to-go box of fried rice. Paired nicely with a rom-com and your favorite set of chopsticks, take-out fried rice is a cozy, satiating, and flavor-filled meal that's versatile and universally enjoyed. As much as we love take-out fried rice, sometimes paying for delivery or trekking to the pickup window is less than appealing. So why not make your own? If you've ever prepared a batch of homemade fried rice only to find that it doesn't quite stack up to the glory of your local Chinese eatery, then we've got just the solution for restaurant-quality take-out fried rice: mirin.
Mirin adds a nuanced sweetness to fried rice, which helps balance the show-stopping savory and salty elements of the dish for a more complex and well-rounded flavor profile. Mirin contains sugars that can aid in the caramelization process during cooking. When you stir-fry the rice with mirin, the sugars in the mirin can help create a delicious golden-brown color on the rice that mimics the appearance of professionally prepared fried rice. Whispers of sweetness aren't the only note that mirin brings to the wok: It also imparts the fried rice with a robust blast of hearty umami flavors, giving it a mouth-watering and irresistibly meaty richness.
What is mirin?
Not familiar with mirin? Don't worry: We've got you covered on some basics. Mirin is a versatile sweet rice wine widely used in Japanese cuisine. It is made from rice, distilled alcohol, and a fermentation mold called koji. Don't be alarmed by the mention of mold: Koji is a commonly used fermentation agent that transforms the starches in the rice into sugars, culminating in a cooking wine that's used in marinades, glazes, sauces, soups, and in this case, take-out-style fried rice. Like other cooking wines, mirin typically contains up to 14% alcohol, but once it's been cooked down, you won't catch a buzz. Although you can technically drink mirin as a beverage, it's not intended to be consumed as one, so you're better off purchasing sake to wash down your restaurant-quality fried rice instead.
When purchasing mirin, there are three varieties to look for – hon mirin, aji mirin, and mirin fu. Hon mirin is the purest form of the condiment and is made with no additives or preservatives. Aji mirin is one of the most widely available mirin varieties and is made with added sweeteners, while mirin fu is the most processed mirin variety and contains less than 1% alcohol. Opt for hon or aji mirin for the highest quality. You can probably find mirin in your local supermarket near the soy sauce and other Asian cooking supplies.
Jazzing up mirin-infused fried rice
Now that you're ready to save a few bucks by making restaurant-quality, take-out-style fried rice from the comforts of your own kitchen, you'll need a few tips for jazzing up your mirin-infused fried rice. For starters, when using mirin in your fried rice, be sure to balance it with other ingredients, like soy sauce for saltiness, sesame oil for nuttiness, and a mix of vegetables and proteins for texture and flavor variety as well as fullness.
To further elevate your mirin-kissed fried rice, incorporate aromatic elements like minced garlic, ginger, and green onions to bolster the overall depth and fragrance of the dish without compromising on authenticity. Introduce other umami-rich ingredients like mushrooms or oyster sauce for an extra layer of flavor that complements mirin's delicate sweetness. To get that classic take-out look, include colorful vegetables like baby corn, peas, and shredded carrots to create a visually vibrant dish that mirrors the appearance of take-out fried rice. Experiment with garnishes for a finishing flourish. Fresh herbs like cilantro or Thai basil inject a burst of freshness, while toasted sesame seeds or crushed peanuts provide a pleasant crunch.
Whether you keep it simple or prefer a more challenging and abundant recipe, as long as you're using mirin in your homemade fried rice recipe, you'll have a dish that's a twin to your favorite take-out.