The Single Ingredient You Absolutely Need For Take-Out Style Fried Rice

Nothing screams "weekend in" like the comfort of your home and a to-go box of fried rice. Paired nicely with a rom-com and your favorite set of chopsticks, take-out fried rice is a cozy, satiating, and flavor-filled meal that's versatile and universally enjoyed. As much as we love take-out fried rice, sometimes paying for delivery or trekking to the pickup window is less than appealing. So why not make your own? If you've ever prepared a batch of homemade fried rice only to find that it doesn't quite stack up to the glory of your local Chinese eatery, then we've got just the solution for restaurant-quality take-out fried rice: mirin.

Mirin adds a nuanced sweetness to fried rice, which helps balance the show-stopping savory and salty elements of the dish for a more complex and well-rounded flavor profile. Mirin contains sugars that can aid in the caramelization process during cooking. When you stir-fry the rice with mirin, the sugars in the mirin can help create a delicious golden-brown color on the rice that mimics the appearance of professionally prepared fried rice. Whispers of sweetness aren't the only note that mirin brings to the wok: It also imparts the fried rice with a robust blast of hearty umami flavors, giving it a mouth-watering and irresistibly meaty richness.