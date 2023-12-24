Spaghetti Vs Egg Noodles: Everything You Need To Know

If you are ever looking for a way to really tick off an Italian, use the phrase "spaghetti noodle." While this is something that many Americans say without thinking much about it, this is almost as serious of a culinary "crime" as breaking spaghetti in Italy.

As a true Italian would be very quick to point out to you, a singular piece of spaghetti is not a noodle. It is, technically, a "spaghetto," even if no one really ever uses that word. Spaghetti is a form of pasta, and a noodle is something completely different... even if it might not seem that way at first glance. Egg noodles in particular have many different traits than their spaghetti cousins, the most notable of which is their characteristic ingredient: egg.

Spaghetti and egg noodles are two entirely different foods that belong in entirely different dishes. I learned this the hard way while studying pasta making in Italy, and I'm here to set the record straight.