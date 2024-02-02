Does Olive Garden Have Any Whole-Grain Pasta Options On The Menu?

Like other chain restaurants, Olive Garden strives to satisfy its customers despite certain dietary restrictions. For instance, the Italian-inspired brand offers a selection of vegetarian and vegan options to ensure that even patrons who don't eat meat are able to find a suitable dish. However, its offerings are a bit limited when it comes to other types of pasta. Take whole-grain pasta: If you're seeking this nutritious alternative to conventional noodles, Olive Garden will not be able to accommodate you.

According to staff members at two Olive Garden locations who spoke with Daily Meal, the menu is currently lacking whole-grain pasta dishes. The chain used to offer a whole-grain option as a replacement for traditional pasta and even advertised it on Facebook, but according to one employee, it has since been discontinued. In addition to its regular pasta offerings, Olive Garden does feature a gluten-free pasta made with brown rice flour to accommodate people with gluten allergies and intolerances. However, patrons will have to look elsewhere if they want a whole-grain pasta dish.