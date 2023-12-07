What Is Olive Garden's Gluten-Free Pasta Made Out Of?
Those that have been eating gluten-free for some time know that things can get tricky when it's time to head to a restaurant. With fluffy breads and tender pastas serving as some of the most common entrees in all different types of cuisine, menu options are just not as straightforward for gluten-free eaters as they are for others.
Since Olive Garden has a menu comprised almost entirely of gluten-based foods, some might think this is the last place a gluten-free eater would want to visit. But, contrary to popular belief, Olive Garden does actually have quite a few options, including an entirely gluten-free pasta.
Before you try it, you may be wondering, what is it even made out of? The makeup can widely, from corn flour, chickpeas, or even lentils. Gluten-free pastas can be made of many different grains with it affecting the end product. When it comes to Olive Garden's options, theirs is made from brown rice flour, among other ingredients.
Olive Garden's choice to use brown rice flour for gluten-free pasta
According to Olive Garden, their choice to use brown rice flour as the main ingredient in its gluten-free pasta was intentional. Allegedly, brown rice flour provides an especially tender texture, which makes it resemble traditional pasta so you can enjoy it just as you would any other bowl of spaghetti. For a full meal, the chain recommends combining it with meat sauce and Italian sausage for added flavor.
Olive Garden also has special procedures in place to ensure that there's no cross-contamination for sensitive eaters. Gluten-free pastas are kept entirely separate from all other meals, and are always sautéd in a special pan. If you end up being a big fan, it might also help to know that the gluten-free rotini is also included in Olive Garden's never-ending pasta bowl lineup so you can fill up.
The picks don't stop there, either; Olive Garden has plenty more gluten-free options waiting for you to try.
Other gluten-free options at Olive Garden
Contrary to popular belief, there are more gluten-free options at Olive Garden than you might think. Gluten-free pasta aside, the restaurant also offers an entirely separate menu full of other dishes that may be an option. They are labeled gluten-sensitive rather than gluten-free because, unlike the pasta, these dishes have not been tested by the Food and Drug Administration to see if they meet the standards for the specific gluten-free label. And although these dishes do also have procedures in place to prevent cross-contamination with other dishes, those with a high gluten sensitivity might want to steer clear just to be safe.
Depending on the location, Olive Garden's gluten-free menu offers entrees grilled chicken parmigiana and a herb-grilled salmon. For meat-lovers, a juicy six-ounce sirloin steak is available too, as is a creamy Zuppa Toscana featuring spicy sausage and soft potatoes.
So, even if you are gluten-free, you might be surprised to find that you're not entirely out of options at an establishment like Olive Garden.