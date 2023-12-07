What Is Olive Garden's Gluten-Free Pasta Made Out Of?

Those that have been eating gluten-free for some time know that things can get tricky when it's time to head to a restaurant. With fluffy breads and tender pastas serving as some of the most common entrees in all different types of cuisine, menu options are just not as straightforward for gluten-free eaters as they are for others.

Since Olive Garden has a menu comprised almost entirely of gluten-based foods, some might think this is the last place a gluten-free eater would want to visit. But, contrary to popular belief, Olive Garden does actually have quite a few options, including an entirely gluten-free pasta.

Before you try it, you may be wondering, what is it even made out of? The makeup can widely, from corn flour, chickpeas, or even lentils. Gluten-free pastas can be made of many different grains with it affecting the end product. When it comes to Olive Garden's options, theirs is made from brown rice flour, among other ingredients.