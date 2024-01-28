The Dessert Pierogi Unique To One Region Of Canada

Typically, pierogi feature a savory flavor. Some of the most commonly enjoyed fillings include mashed potato, cheese, or sauerkraut. Others might include a little bit of protein in the form of pork, beef, or chicken. One region of Canada, however, serves up a unique dessert pierogi.

In Saskatchewan, Canada, you can bite into a saskatoon berry-filled pierogi. The fruit grows around the region, and hints of mild almond earthiness contrast the sweet flavor. The berries are mixed into something resembling pie filling, then folded inside pierogi dough to create a sweet version of the usually savory food. Saskatoon berry pie is a Canadian comfort food, but adding the berries to pierogi dough can make for a smaller portion.

The berry pierogi is often made by residents of the region, but it's made and sold in local pierogi shops, too. The saskatoon berry-filled pierogi might be unique to the area, but the idea of the sweet and fruity pierogi had been around for a while before making it to Canada. The recipe it's derived from actually originated in Europe.