The Best Way To Reheat Crawfish And Avoid That Rubbery Texture

Before you reheat your crawfish, make sure it was correctly stored. Leftover crawfish is very perishable, so double-check it was refrigerated or frozen in an airtight container within two hours of being cooked (and used within four days of storage). If left at room temperature for longer than two hours, it's best to discard it so you don't risk food poisoning due to bacteria growth. But once you're confident your crawfish is safe, you can embark upon one of the easiest ways to reheat crawfish and maintain its original texture and flavor: sauteeing it.

You just add a little oil to a skillet and add your crawfish in a single layer when it reaches medium heat. If you'd like, add a little seasoning to your oil for extra flavor, such as crab boil seasoning, minced onion, or garlic. Cook for no more than 3-4 minutes, turning frequently so the crawfish doesn't stick and burn, and voila, you'll be ready to reprise that amazing meal from last night. The oil will help the crawfish maintain its moisture, which will prevent it from developing that rubbery texture that causes many people to shy away from reheating it.

If your crawfish was originally in a rice or pasta dish, you can also reheat it using this saute method. Just be sure you remove it from the dish first and reheat it separately.