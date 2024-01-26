The Cheese Trick That Cleverly Upgrades Canned Biscuits

Adding cheese to your store-bought biscuits is a reasonably straightforward process if you have the correct type of biscuits and a few muffin liners. For this method, flaky layers-style biscuits are better than buttermilk or homestyle biscuits because you'll need to separate each biscuit into layers in order to add your cheese. But first, make sure you're keeping your refrigerated biscuit dough on one of the shelves in the refrigerator, as opposed to in the drawers or the refrigerator door, as the temperature in these places may fluctuate too much, which isn't good for the dough.

Once you've separated your biscuit layers, you'll need to grab your muffin liners and a muffin tin — you'll be baking your biscuits in there to keep the ingredients contained. Then, add about ½ ounce of sliced cheese — any type, as long as it's in slices — between each biscuit layer while inside the muffin liner. Pop those layered biscuits into the muffin pan, then bake them according to the biscuit package directions (but ensure the oven has been preheating for at least 10 minutes before baking). If you'd like, brush the tops of your biscuits with butter before baking for extra luscious buttery flavor. But be sure to use the best quality butter for best results. That's it — a few simple steps, and you have a buttery, pull-apart texture that screams homemade, even if it isn't.