Elevate Canned Biscuits By Transforming Them Into Fry Bread

Buying a can of biscuits from the store can be a quick and easy way to add a side to your dinner's main course. Each tube comes packed with ready-to-bake dough, pre-sliced into perfectly portioned biscuits. And if you feel like getting creative, you can use those biscuits in a few different creative ways. One food that you can make using the biscuits is fry bread.

Fry bread's name is pretty self-explanatory. It's similar to flatbread, but it's fried in oil instead of baked in an oven. The bread was invented by the Navajo, and it holds a heavy history. The food became a symbol of survival, according to Smithsonian Magazine, as the recipe came about when many Native Americans were forcibly moved from Arizona to New Mexico during a journey called the "Long Walk." Fry bread was created from the provided rations of flour, sugar, and lard.

Today, the bread is a symbol of the tribe's perseverance. It is also a delicious and filling food. Using a can of biscuit dough can help speed up the process of making fry bread.