The Questionable KFC Commercial That Got An NFL Player In Hot Water

Brands pay big money to advertise their wares during NFL games, and a recent KFC ad (as featured on YouTube) has seemingly backfired on the fast-food chain. The ad features Kirk Cousins, quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, explaining to a reporter that NFL quarterbacks are prone to licking their fingers because of the "little extra flavor" that "makes the wide receivers work harder for the ball." As Cousins makes this statement, he's seen snacking on a bucket of KFC chicken, which the viewer is led to believe is presumably the source of said "flavor."

Barring the fact that Cousins seems to be implying that his recycled KFC spittle is somehow enticing to others, there's also an uncomfortable racial connotation associated with the commercial. Consider that fried chicken is involved in a well-known racist trope made popular in the early 1900s when it was featured in "Birth of a Nation", a film that's widely derided due to its racist content. Also consider that the racial makeup of the NFL is now "predominantly Black," according to The Football Players Health Study at Harvard University, and that the role of wide receiver is most often filled by Black athletes. The commercial then seems to be implying that wide receivers work harder for a taste of fried chicken. As stated by a commenter on YouTube, "What were they thinking?"