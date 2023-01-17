KFC Created A Serious Controversy With Chicken-Scented Incense Sticks

KFC may have gotten its start in America, but its popularity has spread worldwide, via Matador Network. The fast-food chain is especially popular in Asia, and the chain even offers special menu items in select locations, like the Twister or the Tender Beef Pentagon. KFC has even become popular for Christmas dinner in Japan, reports CNN, with many customers having to reserve their fried chicken buckets ahead of time, or risk waiting in long lines to grab some food.

KFC is no stranger to selling chicken-related products to its customers. Eater reports that it has previously sold vinyl records, comic books, a chicken bucket that could print photos on-demand, fried chicken-scented candles, and even flavored nail polish. While these items certainly get people talking about the restaurant chain, not all of them are a hit among fans. In fact, the fast-food company's most recent product announcement became the target of some controversy.