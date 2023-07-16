Aldi's White Cheddar Puffs Are A Deliciously Cheap Pirate's Booty Copycat

Given the popularity of Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Puffs, it seems inevitable that Aldi — everyone's favorite discount grocery chain — would carry a copycat version. Since the company's founding in 1987, the Pirate's Booty brand has become a beloved healthy snack food that, like many others, should be available in every vending machine.

Like Pirate's Booty, the Simply Nature White Cheddar Puffs, which are available at Aldi, are baked, not fried. They are also bursting with cheddar flavor, have the same crunchy-airy texture, and cost about half as much as Pirate's Booty. The two versions also, importantly, have a similar health profile, with both Pirate's Booty and Simply Nature coming in at 70 calories for a half-ounce serving. Both are also non-GMO.

While both brands have pretty comparable health profiles, a bag of Simply Nature white cheddar puffs will cost you about $2, whereas a bag of Pirate's Booty is priced at about $5. The choice is a no-brainer.