The Italian Food Rule You May Not Have Realized Olive Garden Was Breaking

Americans absolutely love Olive Garden; it ranks first among casual full-service chain restaurants in sales nationwide. Patrons cannot get enough of the never-ending pasta bowl, which makes sense, as there's nothing we love more than enough carbs to take down a full-grown bull moose at an affordable price. But it will likely not surprise you to learn that Olive Garden is less than authentically Italian. Not only was it not established by Italians in the first place (or any specific human being, as it was a deliberate creation of General Mills), this is a company that once tried to pass off something called "pastachetti" as an authentic Italian dish.

But there's one way in which Olive Garden's practices strongly break Italian food rules that you might not realize — heck, you might even be doing it yourself at home: Italians never eat chicken in pasta. Seriously. Chicken fettuccine alfredo? It's not an Italian dish, even a little bit. The reason why has to do with how Italians stagger courses.