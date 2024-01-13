The Viral TikTok Dishwasher Hack That's Not Worth Trying At Home

The instructions on your dishwasher detergent pod box likely say that you can simply place the pod in the designated compartment of your dishwasher. Some social media users, however, had a different idea.

One user, RR, shared a video saying they had been told about an alternative placement by a repairman. They wrote that placing the pod loosely in the dishwasher would lead to "a more effective dishwashing cycle." Other users have shared their own videos, showing off them doing the same, claiming the placement leads to shinier, cleaner dishes. Unfortunately, this "hack" won't make your dishwasher more effective like the video claims. Instead, it may actually be worse for your dishes.

If the dishwashing pod is exposed to the water too early — like during a pre-wash cycle — all that detergent may get washed away before the sanitization step in the process. This means that they dishes are really only getting sprayed with water — not actually cleaned with the detergent. While this won't harm the appliance, detergent that contains chlorine bleach can help kill bacteria and remove stuck-on food, per the USDA. Without that added detergent, your dishes may not be as clean as you'd like them to be. And while it is important to clean your dishwasher, it's best to do that with a separate cycle.