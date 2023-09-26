Cleaning With Dishwasher Detergent Is The Key To Removing Baked-On Food

Cleaning stubbornly dirty dishes can be a pain. Whether you're dealing with Pyrex dishes, broiler pans, or even oven knobs, sometimes stuff just sticks on there and doesn't want to come off. Soaking in soap and water is a good starter method, but sometimes that doesn't take you all the way to Clean Town. You can always fall back on the cleaner's best non-toxic friends, baking soda and vinegar — but sometimes those don't do it. And you might not want to use more caustic stuff to get the job done, so where does that leave you? If soap and water aren't cutting it, and even the potent cleaning powers of baking soda and vinegar are nothing in the face of the Gunk Colossus, there's another option: dish detergent.

The best part is that the cleaning process is extremely simple. You're basically just soaking the cookware in the detergent and letting it do the work for you.