When It Comes To Duck Meat, A Dry Brine Is The Way To Go

The perfectly golden, crispy skin that gives way to succulent medium-rare duck meat brings many people flocking to the table. To achieve that desired result, controlling moisture is key, and using a dry brine is crucial to moisture control. A dry brine is a combination of salt, sugar, spices, and other ingredients sprinkled or patted over the surface of meat, in this case, the duck skin. Left on the duck or other protein from several hours up to a couple of days, the brining mixture helps to draw out moisture from the skin layer.

With duck meat, the skin tends to be thick, with a generous fat layer. To help ensure the skin renders well and you don't end up with greasy duck, the excess moisture needs to be removed, which the dry brine accomplishes. If you have put a wet, damp, or otherwise moist protein into a hot pan, you likely know that it probably won't brown. Dry surfaces can achieve that highly sought-after browning known as the Maillard Reaction. As the brine mixture sits on the duck skin, water is drawn out and can be dried off before the duck hits the heat. When perfectly moist duck meat is what you desire, a generous helping of salt is the first step to enjoying that succulent bite.