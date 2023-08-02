The Key To Avoiding Greasy Duck Meat Is Properly Rendering The Fat

Several chefs will tell you that duck should be treated like beef. This is because of the myriad of myoglobin in the bird's muscles, which provides stamina to the fowl during strenuous pursuits. Hence, while duck is still considered white meat, cook the protein like a steak that lacks a grand intermixture of fat and meat (marbling). Nevertheless, the grease melting off the fat that could potentially oversaturate the meat still needs to be dealt with, so the best practice is to incise the skin beforehand.

Chef Cedric Maupillier presented his thoughts on the process to Chicago Tribune and suggested to "Score the skin and fat if they are at least a half-inch thick. Otherwise, it is not necessary...Scoring risks cutting into the meat and losing juices and flavor." This is pretty sound advice, but it doesn't necessarily mean you shouldn't slice into the skin, regardless of the size of the duck breast — it just means attention is required. After all, to achieve that crispy duck skin that will turn your meal into a restaurant-grade experience, the Maillard effect (or caramelization process) is essential and will require excess moisture removal. So, while pat-drying the meat should be the first step, scoring is also as crucial, especially since a generous portion of seasonings like salt will suck out some of the remaining liquid. As a result, slitting the skin will naturally allow the salt to work itself more thoroughly into the fat.