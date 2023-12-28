January Aldi Finds Perfect For Busy Weeknight Meals

With the holiday season nearly in the rear-view mirror, people are gearing up to return to the regular weekday grind of work, taking care of family, and other responsibilities. Accordingly, many Aldi fans will be seeking convenient meal options for weeknights, albeit ones that don't skimp on flavor or quality. This January, the discount chain is kicking off the new year with a fresh round of limited-edition Finds. As in-the-know shoppers are fully aware, Aldi Finds are updated each week. Additionally, supplies tend to run out quickly, meaning shoppers must be on the ball if they want to snag the latest ephemeral Aldi products.

The January Finds that Aldi has shared with Daily Meal will be popping up on store shelves throughout the month. These finds run the gamut from nutritious and hearty to fun and bold and are meant for dinner, entertaining, or impromptu snacks. The items listed here are all designed to be easy to prepare, making them ideal options for those winter nights when cooking and meal prep seem impossible.