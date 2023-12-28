January Aldi Finds Perfect For Busy Weeknight Meals
With the holiday season nearly in the rear-view mirror, people are gearing up to return to the regular weekday grind of work, taking care of family, and other responsibilities. Accordingly, many Aldi fans will be seeking convenient meal options for weeknights, albeit ones that don't skimp on flavor or quality. This January, the discount chain is kicking off the new year with a fresh round of limited-edition Finds. As in-the-know shoppers are fully aware, Aldi Finds are updated each week. Additionally, supplies tend to run out quickly, meaning shoppers must be on the ball if they want to snag the latest ephemeral Aldi products.
The January Finds that Aldi has shared with Daily Meal will be popping up on store shelves throughout the month. These finds run the gamut from nutritious and hearty to fun and bold and are meant for dinner, entertaining, or impromptu snacks. The items listed here are all designed to be easy to prepare, making them ideal options for those winter nights when cooking and meal prep seem impossible.
Simply Nature Organic Red Lentil Rotini
For a nourishing yet hearty weeknight meal, you can't go wrong with Aldi's Red Lentil Rotini. From the chain's wholesome Simply Nature brand, this rotini is packed with lots of nutrients, including protein, and is classified as non-GMO. This convenient dinner option will be available on January 3 and retails for $2.99.
Simply Nature Organic Microwave Soup
Offering a combination of bold spices and convenience, Simply Nature organic soup can be purchased at Aldi starting on January 3. One feature of this soup is that it's microwaveable, which means dinner will be ready in no time. Flavors include porcini mushroom, hearty lentil, and carrot ginger, all of which will be available for $2.99.
Kirkwood 5lb Chicken Wings
Containing five pounds of chicken, packages of Kirkwood wings are a bona fide crowd-pleaser any night of the week. Aldi customers will find these on store shelves starting January 3. Hungry shoppers can score this product for $9.95, which will spare you from going out for wings and paying exorbitant prices for a few paltry bites.
Whole & Simple Protein Bowls
Available in edamame or tahini chickpea flavors, Whole & Simple protein bowls could appeal to those seeking easy weeknight dinners. In addition to the high protein content, the meals offer ½ cup of veggies per serving. The bowls will retail for $3.19 each, making them nutritious, quick, and affordable. Look for this product starting January 10.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Pizza
Aldi shoppers looking for an alternative to delivery can try this Mama Cozzi's pizza from Aldi. The spinach, mushroom, and garlic pie, which will cost $4.49, will appear on store shelves on January 10. It's part of the brand's rising crust pizza line, which is similar to DiGiorno and popular with Redditors.
Specially Selected Frozen Spaghetti
Beginning on January 17, Aldi shoppers can enjoy a convenient rendition of a popular pasta dish. The Specially Selected frozen spaghetti will come in two flavors, al limone or arrabbiata, for $3.99. Besides saving you quite a few bucks on ingredients, this product saves time in the kitchen compared to cooking from scratch.
Fremont Fish Market Toss n' Serve Shrimp Assorted Varieties
Seafood lovers may be jazzed to learn of Fremont Fish Market's toss-and-serve shrimp, which come in a variety of flavors. For $6.99, shoppers can choose from chipotle sea salt, citrus herb, and salted butter garlic. This weeknight meal option will be available on January 17.
Casa Mamita Family Size Chicken and Cheese Enchiladas
If you love enchiladas but find all the work involved too taxing, Aldi has an item that might pique your interest. On January 24, you can snag Casa Mamita's chicken and cheese enchiladas in family size, ensuring there will be enough to go around. The classic Mexican entree will retail for $14.99 per pack.
Specially Selected Corn Chowder with Bacon or Jalapeno Corn Chowder
Another product from Aldi's Specially Select brand, many people enjoy corn chowder when looking to warm up on a cold winter weeknight. Available in bacon and jalapeño flavors, this easy pour-and-heat dinnertime option will cost $3.89 when it appears on store shelves starting on January 31.
Fremont Fish Market Shrimp Queso or Bacon Scallop Bites
If you're a fan of the Fremont Fish Market label, Aldi's seafood bites could make for a fun meal during the week. Flavors include cheddar bacon scallop or shrimp queso. The bites will go on sale on January 31 and retail for $4.99 per package.