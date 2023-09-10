Aldi's Casa Mamita Brand Is A Fan-Favorite Option For Taco Nights

Making tacos for dinner can be a great way to ensure that everyone gets to eat exactly what they want. For complete customization, you can create a build-your-own taco bar with bowls of toppings, proteins, and sauces. If you're looking to make meal prep even easier, head to Aldi to check out its Casa Mamita-branded items.

To help start off the base of your dinner, you can buy the crunchy taco dinner kit for around $3.09. Each box comes with 12 crunchy corn taco shells, enough powdered taco seasoning for a pound of ground beef, and a packet of mild tomato-based taco sauce to finish the meal off.

If you prefer to buy those components separately, Aldi also sells a dozen taco shells for around 89 cents on their own, while a one-ounce packet of taco seasoning will cost you roughly 39 cents. Regardless of how you purchase your taco-making components, you'll need to buy your protein and other toppings separately. Fortunately, Casa Mamita has the other toppings covered, too.