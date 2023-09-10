Aldi's Casa Mamita Brand Is A Fan-Favorite Option For Taco Nights
Making tacos for dinner can be a great way to ensure that everyone gets to eat exactly what they want. For complete customization, you can create a build-your-own taco bar with bowls of toppings, proteins, and sauces. If you're looking to make meal prep even easier, head to Aldi to check out its Casa Mamita-branded items.
To help start off the base of your dinner, you can buy the crunchy taco dinner kit for around $3.09. Each box comes with 12 crunchy corn taco shells, enough powdered taco seasoning for a pound of ground beef, and a packet of mild tomato-based taco sauce to finish the meal off.
If you prefer to buy those components separately, Aldi also sells a dozen taco shells for around 89 cents on their own, while a one-ounce packet of taco seasoning will cost you roughly 39 cents. Regardless of how you purchase your taco-making components, you'll need to buy your protein and other toppings separately. Fortunately, Casa Mamita has the other toppings covered, too.
Casa Mamita has a few canned filling choices
If you're a fan of adding tomatoes to your tacos, Casa Mamita's canned diced tomatoes with green chilies can add a little bit of a refreshing crunch to every bite. The brand also sells jars of assorted small-batch salsas. The Restaurant Style salsa blends together tomatoes, jalapeños, garlic, onion, and cilantro for a smooth, mild sauce. You can also pick up the Black Bean and Corn variety, or the Pineapple if you want something with a little bit of a fruity zing to it.
Casa Mamita's canned refried beans come in traditional or fat-free options. Once they've been warmed up, the beans can be spooned into the taco shells — and they'll even make a great base to prevent your other fillings from falling out. Or, if you prefer to enjoy them on the side, you can mix in a little bit of sour cream to enhance their texture.
The brand doesn't end with just taco-making supplies, however. In Aldi's frozen section, customers can find a few different Casa Mamita products that only need to be reheated and enjoyed.
The store also sells a side item
Casa Mamita's Corn Masa Bites can be enjoyed as a side dish on taco night. The snack comes in two flavor options: Chicken and Cheese or Carne Asada. With the Chicken and Cheese variety, the pepper jack cheese adds just a hint of spiciness to the food.
One Reddit user favored this flavor of the Corn Masa Bites, noting that each bite also had a sweet flavor, and could even be considered a dessert. Another Reddit user who tried the Carne Asada variety compared the food to potato croquettes and noted that while the texture was a little bit mushy, the taste of the food made up for it.
If you want to add some burritos to the mix, Casa Mamita's frozen burritos are sold in packages of eight in stores. Customers can grab the beef and bean package for a hefty dose of protein, or the bean and cheese flavor for a plant-based option. Whatever you choose to fill your tacos with, Aldi's Casa Mamita brand will have everything you need to make your dinner a quick and easy one.