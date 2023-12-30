The Best Way To Reheat Olive Garden Doughnuts

It's hard to bypass dessert when dining at Olive Garden, especially when you consider all the tasty options at your disposal. Along with sweet treats like tiramisu or black-tie mousse cake, the beloved Italian-inspired restaurant also offers diners pillowy soft doughnuts lightly dusted in vanilla-tinged sugar. Accompanied by either chocolate or raspberry dipping sauce, this fun dessert is an ideal way to finish a meal. And if you can't eat all your doughnuts in one sitting, you can always enjoy them at home.

Because there's nothing better than warm doughnuts, consider using an air fryer to breathe new life into your dessert once you get home. An air fryer is perfect for reheating the interior of doughnuts while also maintaining their crispy outer texture. All you need is a bit of parchment paper to wrap around the doughnuts, and in five minutes you can replicate the Olive Garden dessert experience right in your own home. Of course, there are other approaches you can use if your home is without an air fryer.