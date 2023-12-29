All Of The Payment Methods You Can Use At Olive Garden
Payment options may not be at the front of people's minds when visiting Olive Garden. However, with the popularity of Apple Pay and other digital forms of payment, it's worth finding out what an establishment will accept before heading out to enjoy dinner with your friends and loved ones. According to Olive Garden's official account on X, the answer to whether the restaurant accepts Apple Pay is a resounding yes.
As stated by the chain, "We do accept Apple Pay!" That means customers can use their mobile devices, smart watches, or even iPads to provide payment for pasta dishes or unlimited food promotions like the Never Ending Soup, Salad, & Breadsticks. Of course, Olive Garden accepts many other forms of payment. When dining in at the restaurant, customers can pay with cash, debit cards, or credit cards. When ordering online, Olive Garden accepts debit and credit cards, as well as PayPal and Google Pay, which is a form of mobile payment similar to Apple Pay. While the Italian-inspired chain accepts many types of payment, there is one in particular that customers are unlikely to have much luck with.
Why many restaurants don't accept checks anymore
It should be noted that Olive Garden seemingly hasn't made any explicit statements regarding its willingness to accept personal checks from customers. Accordingly, it's best to check with your nearest Olive Garden location to determine whether you can pay with a personal check before stopping by. However, many businesses these days refuse to accept checks, as this form of payment typically requires more legwork to transfer the check to the restaurant's preferred bank.
Also, personal checks come with a few potential risks. The biggest issue is that the person providing the check may lack the funds to cover it. As a result, the establishment may be left out in the cold when it comes to payment. Additionally, it's much easier for a person to create an ostensibly real counterfeit check than it would be to counterfeit a debit or credit card, so the latter options are considered more secure.
While the chain is not likely to accept checks, there is another way to pay at Olive Garden. Customers can also use a gift card (which they may even be able to snag for free by completing a guest survey).
Give the gift of pasta to someone you love
Like most chain restaurants, Olive Garden also provides gift cards to guests. You can purchase a gift card while dining at the chain, or you can conveniently order one or more online. The cards come in both digital and physical formats and can even be reloaded with additional funds as needed.
If you know multiple people who consider Olive Garden their favorite restaurant, you may even be able to receive a discount for your gift card purchase. Customers who spend $500 to $999 will receive a 5% discount on their purchase. If you spend $1,000 or more on Olive Garden gift cards, you'll receive 10% off. It's Olive Garden's way of saying thank you to its most loyal customers, whether they're taking advantage of the chain's endless pasta specials or simply enjoying the family-friendly atmosphere synonymous with the restaurant. In any event, customers may be happy to have options when paying for their meals.