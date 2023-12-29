All Of The Payment Methods You Can Use At Olive Garden

Payment options may not be at the front of people's minds when visiting Olive Garden. However, with the popularity of Apple Pay and other digital forms of payment, it's worth finding out what an establishment will accept before heading out to enjoy dinner with your friends and loved ones. According to Olive Garden's official account on X, the answer to whether the restaurant accepts Apple Pay is a resounding yes.

As stated by the chain, "We do accept Apple Pay!" That means customers can use their mobile devices, smart watches, or even iPads to provide payment for pasta dishes or unlimited food promotions like the Never Ending Soup, Salad, & Breadsticks. Of course, Olive Garden accepts many other forms of payment. When dining in at the restaurant, customers can pay with cash, debit cards, or credit cards. When ordering online, Olive Garden accepts debit and credit cards, as well as PayPal and Google Pay, which is a form of mobile payment similar to Apple Pay. While the Italian-inspired chain accepts many types of payment, there is one in particular that customers are unlikely to have much luck with.