The Time Olive Garden Customers Took Endless Pasta To The Extreme

Olive Garden is famous for serving limitless portions of soup, salad, breadsticks, and even pasta, thanks to its never-ending pasta bowl promotion. While the majority of customers consume a reasonable amount of pasta when taking advantage of this great deal, claims of diners overdoing it have become the stuff of legend at the chain. There have even been rumors that some customers will eat until they become physically ill, then continue eating as though nothing happened. As with most fantastical claims, it's impossible to verify whether this ever occurred.

It's also worth noting that it's highly unlikely that any dining establishment would allow a customer to continue eating after becoming physically ill at a table. Bodily excretions, including vomit, are a biohazard capable of spreading illness to other customers, as well as staff members. As a result, many health agencies offer guidance on how to handle this issue. For instance, staff will typically remove other customers from the area, discard food, and don protective gear during clean-up. The area will also require disinfection, which usually involves the application of bleach and washing soiled items in hot water.