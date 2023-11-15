Is Olive Garden's Guest Survey Really Worth Filling Out?

Like most other dining establishments, Olive Garden is quite invested in the satisfaction of its customers. That's why the homey, Italian-inspired chain requests that customers complete a survey after their meal. Olive Garden receipts come with an ID code, which can be input into a website to access the survey. If you're wondering whether it's worth your precious time to fill out the survey, doing so could potentially net you a $100 gift card, good for any Darden Restaurant. Each month, five lucky diners have a chance to win, provided they share their experience at Olive Garden.

As for the survey itself, it's a relatively brief undertaking. Diners are asked to rate their level of satisfaction and how easy it was to pay the bill, and then are asked if they'd like to participate in the sweepstakes. At this point, you provide your contact information, including name and phone number. The whole process takes a little over a minute, and you could end up with a free Olive Garden meal for your trouble.