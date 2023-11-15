Is Olive Garden's Guest Survey Really Worth Filling Out?
Like most other dining establishments, Olive Garden is quite invested in the satisfaction of its customers. That's why the homey, Italian-inspired chain requests that customers complete a survey after their meal. Olive Garden receipts come with an ID code, which can be input into a website to access the survey. If you're wondering whether it's worth your precious time to fill out the survey, doing so could potentially net you a $100 gift card, good for any Darden Restaurant. Each month, five lucky diners have a chance to win, provided they share their experience at Olive Garden.
As for the survey itself, it's a relatively brief undertaking. Diners are asked to rate their level of satisfaction and how easy it was to pay the bill, and then are asked if they'd like to participate in the sweepstakes. At this point, you provide your contact information, including name and phone number. The whole process takes a little over a minute, and you could end up with a free Olive Garden meal for your trouble.
Other ways to enter the Olive Garden sweepstakes
One of the great things about Olive Garden's survey sweepstakes is that there are multiple ways for people to participate. If you mail your entry, no purchase is necessary at all, and you still have a chance to win free food from Olive Garden and other restaurants that fall under the parent company that created Olive Garden, such as Longhorn Steakhouse. All you need to do is jot down your contact information and date of birth on a card and send it in an envelope with paid postage to a PO box.
Olive Garden will sometimes contact customers directly via email. In this case, you'll receive a link to the same survey that's accessible via the receipt code. Olive Garden also features special QR codes in its restaurants, which customers can scan with their smart devices. From there, you can register and input a specific survey code, then provide your information as you would using other methods. While Olive Garden makes sure that their guest survey is easily accessible, customers should be aware of the guidelines for participating in the contest.
Rules and requirements to consider before entering
No matter how you enter to win, there are some important things to consider. Only certain customers are eligible to enter, i.e., legal residents of the U.S. who have reached the age of majority in their location, as the sweepstakes are also available to residents of Canada, Puerto Rico, and Guam. Additionally, employees and immediate family members are not permitted to enter the contest under any circumstances.
Sweepstakes participants also have more than one chance to win. According to the rules, you can enter up to ten times using any of the accepted methods of participation. In the event a person enters the Olive Garden sweepstakes more than 10 times, their entries could become void, and they lose the chance to win a free gift card. Winners are selected via a random drawing, which takes place on specified dates each month during the promotion period, with the most recent period running until May 26, 2024.
As for the odds of winning, it all varies based on how many other people enter at the same time. But with so little effort involved, Olive Garden fans are encouraged to take a chance and possibly score a free serving of chicken parmigiana and other goodies.