A Chip-Less Chocolate Chip Cookie Isn't The Same As A Sugar Cookie

If you're making a batch of chocolate chip cookies and find you're out of the namesake addition, you can still turn them into some tasty treats, much like the viral chip-less cookies dubbed "boneless" chocolate chip cookies earlier this year on social media. Since the main flavor in the cookies is sugar, it makes sense that these would turn into sugar cookies, right?

As it turns out, chocolate chip cookies sans chips are still pretty different from a typical sugar cookie recipe. The type of sugar used in the two cookies plays a major role in contributing to the flavor. While sugar cookies generally use granulated white sugar as the primary sweetener, chocolate chip cookies may use it alongside brown sugar, or not at all, using all brown sugar instead. Brown sugar contains molasses, which can add extra moisture to the cookies.

That difference in sugars used is the major distinction between the two types of cookies. In fact, they can't simply be swapped into recipes in place of one another, due to the way the sugar affects the rest of the cookie dough.