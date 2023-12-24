Hasenpfeffer: The German Rabbit Stew You Need To Make ASAP

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While Laverne and Shirley might have sung about "hasenpfeffer incorporated," that pop culture reference was not necessarily touting the love of the German rabbit stew. Even though those Milwaukee-based characters might enjoy a hearty, spiced bowl on a chilly day, this classic recipe has been around for centuries.

The term "hasenpfeffer" combines two German words. Hase means "hare" and "pfeffer" translates to pepper. Specifically, the slow, simmered stew is flavored by a spicy vinegar marinade. While that sourness might be pungent, the acid helps to break down the sometimes tough game meat. As the protein slowly absorbs the liquid, the tough tendons relax and give way to fall off the bone tenderness when it stews.

Lingering in the flavor background is the pepper. Although not a bold, chile pepper type heat, the flavor features black pepper, and often other herbs and spices. Game meat often needs a robust amount of seasoning due to its more pronounced gamey flavor. The pepper, herbs, and other seasonings help to balance the pungent notes. In a way, "incorporating" flavor into the hasenpfeffer requires more time than skipping down the street to a television song opening.