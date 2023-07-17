What's The Difference Between Searing And Browning Meat?

You may have read a recipe instructing you to "sear" or "brown" your meat before stewing, simmering, or putting it in the oven. Maybe you assumed those instructions were referring to the same process, but searing and browning are actually two distinct terms with two different culinary purposes.

Searing, typically used in the context of meat, is the act of putting an ingredient on a very high-temperature surface to form a crust on the exterior, typically 450 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not always just done to cook the meat through, but to develop and lock in flavor.

Browning, on the other hand, refers to a reaction. When ingredients take on a brown color due to the Maillard reaction (which happens when heat transforms protein and sugar, resulting in a change in color, scent, and flavor), this is known as browning. Browning occurs as a result of searing, but not all browned ingredients are seared, as it's possible to brown ingredients on a lower heat than searing requires.