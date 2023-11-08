Leftover Mashed Potatoes Are Perfect For Savory Tender Biscuits

Mashed potato biscuits practically make themselves and only call for a few pantry staples like flour, buttermilk, baking powder, and baking soda. When it comes to what mashed potatoes you use, it can be any leftovers you have. For this purpose, fatty, delicious mashed potatoes loaded with butter and cream will work, as will plain mashed potatoes. All you need to do is gently crumble them into the dry ingredients so everything gets evenly incorporated.

After mixing the dry ingredients, grate ice-cold butter into the bowl and handle it as little as possible so the biscuits stay fluffy. For liquid ingredients, if you don't have buttermilk, don't resort to mixing milk with acid to create a substitute, as it won't provide the acidity or thickness you need. Instead, you can use plain yogurt, kefir, or sour cream.

Leftover mashed potato biscuits are also an opportunity to use up other ingredients you have lying around in the refrigerator. For example, leftover fresh herbs from roasting your turkey or chicken can be finely chopped and added to the dry ingredients. If you're hoarding a few blocks of cheese, like cheddar or Gruyère, you can grate them into the dry ingredients and give them a toss to coat them with flour.