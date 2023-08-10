When To Use Potato Starch Vs. Potato Flour

The humble potato might be one of the most versatile food ingredients out there. You can boil, bake, or fry it, turn it into flour, or use its starch to bind meatballs and thicken soups. For example, gluten-free bread is often made with potato flour but may also contain potato starch for extra crunch. The latter ingredient acts as a thickener in sauces, gravies, puddings, and stews and can be a great alternative to cornstarch. You can also use it in baked goods, but not as a substitute for potato flour.

Feeling confused? You're not alone. Many people assume that potato flour and potato starch do pretty much the same thing, but these powdered ingredients couldn't be more different. The flour is made from dehydrated potatoes and can be used in baked goods, pasta, noodles, and gluten-free snacks. Like other types of flour, it's rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. The starch is extracted from raw potatoes and then dried into a powder. It's rich in carbohydrates, particularly amylose and amylopectin, but it contains no other nutrients.

Each of these products has a distinct composition and different uses. While both are suitable for gluten-free cooking, you cannot replace potato flour with potato starch, or the other way around.