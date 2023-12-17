How To Achieve The Perfect Cook For Your Tuna Steak On The Grill

When people think of tuna, they're usually thinking of two things: either super high-end sushi tuna or the kind of tuna you get in little cans. Basically, you're either thinking of a pricey gourmet meal or the sort of comfort food you grew up with. But there's another great way to eat tuna that splits the difference: tuna steaks. These thick cuts of fish are perfect when you want a nice, meaty bite of protein but want to keep it light enough for seafood.

And the real key with tuna steaks is right there in the name: You can cook them just like regular steaks. This can certainly involve a pan sear, but you can also grill them just like a ribeye or sirloin. Be forewarned, though: You can't grill them quite like regular steaks, only because of the time involved. You have to make sure not to grill them for long, or you're guaranteed to overcook your dinner.