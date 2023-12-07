The Ice Water Tip For Ultra-Crispy Roasted Potatoes

If you like your roasted potatoes extra crispy, you may want to have a bowl of ice water on standby during the cooking process. Soaking your sliced potatoes in the ice water before roasting them in the oven can draw out extra starch, allowing the spuds to cook up extra crunchy on the outside.

As you slice up your potatoes into bite-sized cuts, simply toss each piece into the cold bowl. Then, allow them to rest and chill. Soaking for a few hours will draw out quite a bit of starch, though even just a few minutes will work to remove some starch. You can mix the potatoes and water around to loosen the starch, or rinse the potatoes in fresh, cold water once they've finished soaking. Once the bowl has been drained, the potatoes can be dried and prepped for roasting.

Soaking sliced potatoes in ice water is often used for cooking up the crispiest French fries, but it can be beneficial for any kind of cooked potatoes. Removing the excess starch can help you avoid soft, sticky potatoes.