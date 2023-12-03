14 Mayonnaise Blunders You Need To Avoid

In a world of a million different condiments, mayonnaise reigns supreme. The spread — which is made from oil, water, eggs, acid, and other ingredients — is almost absurdly popular. Mayonnaise finds its way into our meals on an almost daily basis. According to Statista, almost 277 million Americans used mayonnaise or mayonnaise-like products in 2020.

Part of the appeal of mayonnaise is the fact that it's not just for spreading on sandwiches. You can use mayonnaise in cake, sushi rolls, dips, home-baked rolls, or meat coatings.

As such a ubiquitous product, it's hard to mess up using mayonnaise — but it can be done. The condiment can be a minefield, with many people making it incorrectly, adding it to food at the wrong time, storing it the wrong way, or simply using the wrong amount in their dishes. Luckily, however, these things can be avoided by getting to know some classic mayonnaise blunders.