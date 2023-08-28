Thicken Your Soup With A Dollop Of Mayo For A Creamy Bite

A lovingly made soup may still refuse to thicken, even if it's left to simmer all day on the stove. Perhaps you consider adding yogurt, one of the many easy ways to thicken your soup. Alas, you've run out of yogurt, but you do have mayonnaise on hand. After stirring a dollop of mayo into the soup, you find that it adds just the perfect amount of body and bite, with a hint of creaminess. It's almost too easy!

Mayonnaise is an underrated ingredient. Other than providing a deliciously creamy sandwich filling, it has myriad other uses in the kitchen, from adding umami crisp to grilled cheese sandwiches to keeping grilled meats moist. It even appears in some cake recipes to amp up the moisture there, too.

All this may sound a little weird until you remember that the main ingredients of mayo are oil, eggs, and an acid like lemon juice. Taken separately, these ingredients aren't out of place in many recipes, whether savory or sweet. It often makes sense to just add one ingredient instead of several, too. But how does mayo specifically work to thicken soups?