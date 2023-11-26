Is A Waffle Cake Actually Just A Really Big Stack Of Waffles?

Of all the great internet food wars — is a hot dog a sandwich (yes), should you wash raw chicken (no) — there may not be a question more contentious than that of pancakes vs. waffles. While pancakes certainly have their defenders, there's one area in which they can't deny the waffle's superiority: versatility. The nature of pancakes means you can't really use them effectively as something like the ubiquitous ice cream waffle cones ... or cakes.

Yes, you can absolutely make a cake out of waffles and, surprisingly, no, it is not just a stack of waffles someone has decided to call a cake (as long as you're doing it right). There's actual creative culinary artistry involved as the waffles are typically baked into the cake. Granted, there are all sorts of different types of waffle cakes but the one thing they share is that none are simply just waffles piled high. Waffle cakes wouldn't lie to you; they are definitely simultaneously waffle and cake.