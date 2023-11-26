Is A Waffle Cake Actually Just A Really Big Stack Of Waffles?
Of all the great internet food wars — is a hot dog a sandwich (yes), should you wash raw chicken (no) — there may not be a question more contentious than that of pancakes vs. waffles. While pancakes certainly have their defenders, there's one area in which they can't deny the waffle's superiority: versatility. The nature of pancakes means you can't really use them effectively as something like the ubiquitous ice cream waffle cones ... or cakes.
Yes, you can absolutely make a cake out of waffles and, surprisingly, no, it is not just a stack of waffles someone has decided to call a cake (as long as you're doing it right). There's actual creative culinary artistry involved as the waffles are typically baked into the cake. Granted, there are all sorts of different types of waffle cakes but the one thing they share is that none are simply just waffles piled high. Waffle cakes wouldn't lie to you; they are definitely simultaneously waffle and cake.
You can do all sorts of different things with waffle cakes
There are actually plenty of reasons a waffle cake is a good idea aside from just the core concept of "two great tastes that taste great together." In some ways, waffles actually assist in your baking process. If you're using round cake pans, waffles should fit neatly inside them; just pop them in and put the cake batter around them. The waffles in the center of the pans even keep the cake from crowning so you don't need to worry about leveling the cake after the fact.
You can use either frozen waffles or waffles you've made yourself in a waffle cake. Because waffles are pretty easy to make, even the second option doesn't add much work. You can use all sorts of different flavors, just like you can with waffles in general. Chocolate works, as do fruit flavors, although there's nothing wrong with making a maple cake that will bring out that familiar syrup flavor.
Waffles are incredibly versatile
The versatility of waffles makes waffle cakes possible. Their natural flavor is so mild that it's the textural element, that wonderful little crunch and the ridges that don't feel like most other foods, that they're really bringing to the table. That combination of flavors and textures is the reason you can do all sorts of stuff with waffles, from buns for a burger (or any other sandwich) to dessert fries. Those are also the reason entire restaurants have been framed around the concept of waffles and why they work so well with not just the traditional sweet flavors, but savory ones like cheddar bay waffles. Can you even imagine chicken and pancakes, as opposed to the classic chicken and waffles? Of course, you can't!
Waffle cakes may be a new experience for you but don't let that discourage you. It's always good to try new things, and waffle cakes can be a brave new breakfast/dessert frontier if only you have the courage to make that journey.